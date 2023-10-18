Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 1,141 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 204,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 145,846 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 396,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,182,000 after purchasing an additional 53,848 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHY stock opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2091 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.