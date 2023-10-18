Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,457 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Stock Up 1.1 %

PGTI stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.72. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $71,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,341,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,317,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $71,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,341,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,317,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Stephens bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $78,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $211,550 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGTI. StockNews.com began coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

