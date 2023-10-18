Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.17% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of MCRI opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.18. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $85.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 9,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $644,805.45. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 986,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,991,720.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,104 shares of company stock worth $2,353,443 in the last ninety days. 24.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

