Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,992,000 after purchasing an additional 106,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Diodes by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,919,000 after purchasing an additional 144,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Diodes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,576,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Diodes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,006,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Diodes Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.74. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.12 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In other Diodes news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $218,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,988 shares of company stock worth $655,248 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.