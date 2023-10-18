Cambiar Investors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PB opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average is $58.36.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $276.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

PB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.35.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

