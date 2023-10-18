Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,715 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 220,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 154,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.24.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.12. Rambus had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $951,821.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,582.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

