Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Universal Display by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

Universal Display Trading Up 0.6 %

Universal Display stock opened at $163.10 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $89.52 and a 1 year high of $166.57. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.69.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

