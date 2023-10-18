Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLED. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Universal Display by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $163.10 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $89.52 and a 1-year high of $166.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Universal Display news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLED has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

