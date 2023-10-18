Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALG shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

In related news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $100,748.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,363 shares in the company, valued at $5,074,220.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ALG opened at $173.55 on Wednesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $200.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.42 and a 200-day moving average of $178.29.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $440.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.00 million. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

