Cambiar Investors LLC Invests $3.93 Million in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 245,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

About NOV

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.