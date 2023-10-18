Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of DallasNews at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DALN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DallasNews during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DallasNews by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DallasNews by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. 28.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DALN opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. DallasNews Co. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

DallasNews ( NASDAQ:DALN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 61.93% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. DallasNews’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.83%.

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Briefing and Al Dia, Spanish-language newspapers.

