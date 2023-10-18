Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 1,301 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,136,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALG. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

NYSE ALG opened at $173.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.01. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $200.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $440.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.00 million. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total transaction of $100,748.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,220.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

See Also

