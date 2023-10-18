Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNR opened at $221.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.50. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $138.09 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.39.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.51 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.43.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

