Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 16,718 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,718 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.19% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 732,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 60,951 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,686,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,921,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,398,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCSG opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $418.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

