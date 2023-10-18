Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 75,910 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,910 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average is $71.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

