Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 7,616 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 46.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 83.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on WNS from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

WNS Stock Performance

NYSE WNS opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. WNS has a twelve month low of $60.79 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.58 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 10.71%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.