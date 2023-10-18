Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 291.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 8,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,991. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

