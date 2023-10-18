Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Update

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the September 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Capital Bancorp stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,200. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $278.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $42.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Bancorp

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Mary Ann Scully bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $108,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,149,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 283,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 31,685 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 86.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 64,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 30,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 25.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 27,394 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 149.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

