Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,374,000 after buying an additional 593,680 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $954,100,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,993,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,327,000 after purchasing an additional 78,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.59 and a 200 day moving average of $102.87. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $447,931.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,028,498.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $447,931.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,028,498.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,383 shares of company stock worth $3,798,865. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

