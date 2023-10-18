Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up 1.9% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Capital One Financial worth $49,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,012,000 after buying an additional 80,056 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.70.

In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $447,931.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $443,028,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,865 over the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $96.40. 357,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,568. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.59 and its 200 day moving average is $102.87.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

