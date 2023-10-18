Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,012 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $18,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,374,000 after buying an additional 593,680 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $954,100,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,993,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,327,000 after buying an additional 78,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.87. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on COF

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,865 over the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.