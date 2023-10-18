Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW) Short Interest Update

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.2 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of Cardio Diagnostics stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. Cardio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

Get Cardio Diagnostics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardio Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardio Diagnostics stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 87,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease risk assessment test. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.