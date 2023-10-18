Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Carter’s worth $39,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 17.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 13.8% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Carter’s by 13.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth approximately $18,111,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $242,923.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Carter’s stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.77. 91,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,136. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.26. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.68 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

