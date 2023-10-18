Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
CARV stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
