Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVFree Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 2.7 %

CARV stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARV. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

