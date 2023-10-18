Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Short Interest Up 13.8% in September

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the September 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CWST opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.87. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.27, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.88.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $289.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,483 over the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,634,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,882,000 after buying an additional 532,019 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,056,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,654,000 after buying an additional 29,576 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,992,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,644,000 after buying an additional 54,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,047,000 after buying an additional 92,837 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWST. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

