Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $259.75 and last traded at $259.75. Approximately 403,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,954,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.95.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $134.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,631,970 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.