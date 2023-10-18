Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Stake Reduced by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,280,000 after buying an additional 618,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after buying an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,639,000 after buying an additional 550,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 679,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,794,000 after buying an additional 354,360 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $163.57. 625,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $732,142.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,460. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

View Our Latest Report on CBOE

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.