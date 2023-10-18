Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Up 7.6% in September

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 345,200 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 320,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,643. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $4.04.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 71.63% and a negative net margin of 387.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Analysts expect that Cellectis will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
