Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Up 7.6% in September

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 345,200 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 320,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellectis Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cellectis by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,643. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 71.63% and a negative net margin of 387.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Analysts expect that Cellectis will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

