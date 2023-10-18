Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Trading Up 2.4%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 14,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 174,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Several research firms recently commented on CGAU. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98.

Centerra Gold last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 329.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 417,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 320,529 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,381 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 679,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 113,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 145.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 40,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

