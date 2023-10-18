Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 60.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerus by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 33,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cerus by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cerus Price Performance

NASDAQ CERS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. 95,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,101. The company has a market cap of $232.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 80.35% and a negative net margin of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $38.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. Research analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Stories

