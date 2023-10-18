Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,225 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 5.9% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $20,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.77.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.56. 246,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,651. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.18. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $111.58 and a 12 month high of $138.60.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

