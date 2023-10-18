Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 million, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter worth $41,000. 20.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.