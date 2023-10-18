Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 million, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.07.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter worth $41,000. 20.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chicago Rivet & Machine
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.