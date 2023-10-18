Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Short Interest Down 7.6% in September

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total value of $477,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 223,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,483,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,111 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $177,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total value of $477,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,483,736.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,083 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Chord Energy by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHRD

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chord Energy stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,825. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $172.19.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.