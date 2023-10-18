Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after buying an additional 21,878,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,922,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 161.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407,293 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.14 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

