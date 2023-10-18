Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the September 15th total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CIVB stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. 1,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,540. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $241.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $24.28.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.09). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $40.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 145,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 47,745 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth $595,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CIVB

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.