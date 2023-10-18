Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.22. 1,932,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 5,968,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.22.

Clarivate Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.97 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 159.90% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. Clarivate’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 19.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 47.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

See Also

