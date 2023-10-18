ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Acquires $66,491.32 in Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $66,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,606,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,779,263.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,102 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.61 per share, with a total value of $66,444.22.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,066 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,020.42.

On Monday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,812 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $387,079.24.

On Thursday, September 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,985 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.42 per share, for a total transaction of $453,393.70.

On Thursday, September 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,267 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $416,583.80.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,996 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $608,251.92.

On Thursday, August 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,747 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $686,117.85.

On Monday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,448 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $325,559.68.

On Friday, August 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,167 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $625,378.67.

On Monday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,573 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.59 per share, with a total value of $334,001.07.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EMO traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,280. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.00. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $32.98.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 31,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 25,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 369,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

