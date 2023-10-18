Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 350,500 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 382,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of CLSD traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,408. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 533.87% and a negative net margin of 2,217.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
