Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 350,500 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 382,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

Shares of CLSD traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,408. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 533.87% and a negative net margin of 2,217.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 435,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 116,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

