ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Short Interest Up 10.1% in September

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 448,100 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the September 15th total of 407,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,335. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $39.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.01.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.36% and a negative net margin of 390.48%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CLIR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLIR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Featured Articles

