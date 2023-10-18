Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Short Interest Up 7.2% in September

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 35,900 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Clever Leaves by 79.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Clever Leaves Stock Performance

CLVR remained flat at $2.89 during trading on Wednesday. 11,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,858. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Clever Leaves has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves ( NASDAQ:CLVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 46.29% and a negative net margin of 335.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.