Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Short Interest Update

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 23,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

Shares of CLOV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. 1,030,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,843,671. The firm has a market cap of $485.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.69.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $513.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.50 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 81.56% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Clover Health Investments by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 684.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

