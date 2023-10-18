Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Short Interest Update

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 23,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Shares of CLOV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. 1,030,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,843,671. The firm has a market cap of $485.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.69.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $513.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.50 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 81.56% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
