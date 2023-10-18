Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,607,790.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $751,200 and have sold 6,957 shares worth $334,258. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after acquiring an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after buying an additional 117,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,003,000 after buying an additional 217,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,028,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,124,000 after buying an additional 58,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.42. 155,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

