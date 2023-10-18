CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Position Lifted by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,309,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,585 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.62% of CommScope worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 39.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 4.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 237,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 32.2% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth about $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,974. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $508.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). CommScope had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,125,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,759,064.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 716,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,540.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 27,400 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,125,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,759,064.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 57,400 shares of company stock valued at $204,710 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

Further Reading

