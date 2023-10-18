Comparing Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) & Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Security National Financial has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Security National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Soluna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 7.46% 9.15% 1.84% Soluna -630.94% -100.08% -59.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Security National Financial and Soluna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Security National Financial and Soluna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Security National Financial and Soluna’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $389.65 million 0.45 $25.69 million $1.16 6.55 Soluna $28.55 million 0.16 -$98.71 million N/A N/A

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Soluna.

Summary

Security National Financial beats Soluna on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

