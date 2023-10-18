Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 1.1 %
CHCI stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter.
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
