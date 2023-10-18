Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,040,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 23,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $7,770,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $253,866.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 426,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,729.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $7,770,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,989,244 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 53,625.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,388,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,072,000 after buying an additional 27,337,082 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Confluent by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Confluent by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after buying an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFLT stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.00. 474,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. The business had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFLT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

