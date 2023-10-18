ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Up 12.9% in September

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,800 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 342,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 153,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

CNOB opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $702.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.21.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 million. On average, analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Activity at ConnectOne Bancorp

In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $983,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,196.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $983,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Thompson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

