Contrasting Hyundai Motor (HYMLF) and Its Competitors

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Free Report) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Hyundai Motor to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hyundai Motor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hyundai Motor alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyundai Motor 6.15% 10.40% 3.67% Hyundai Motor Competitors -1,211.34% -50.31% -13.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hyundai Motor and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyundai Motor Competitors 465 1747 2493 129 2.47

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 68.44%. Given Hyundai Motor’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hyundai Motor has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

39.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hyundai Motor and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyundai Motor $99.77 billion $5.16 billion 3.23 Hyundai Motor Competitors $45.89 billion $2.19 billion 18.53

Hyundai Motor has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Hyundai Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Hyundai Motor has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyundai Motor’s rivals have a beta of 1.51, suggesting that their average share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Hyundai Motor

(Get Free Report)

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.