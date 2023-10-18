Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Down 6.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $11.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 230,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 455,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLRS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $552.20 million, a PE ratio of -316.00 and a beta of 2.54.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

