Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Down 6.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $11.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 230,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 455,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLRS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $552.20 million, a PE ratio of -316.00 and a beta of 2.54.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.
