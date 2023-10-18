Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Shares Down 3.5%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.45. 198,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 906,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Converge Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$495.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.16.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. Converge Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of C$665.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$647.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.5795207 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$35,560.00. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Further Reading

